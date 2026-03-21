Khichi greets nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, highlights unity, cultural heritage and sacrifices of security forces

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation, describing the occasion as a celebration of faith, unity, and cultural harmony following the holy month of Ramazan.

In his Eid message, the minister said the festival marked the culmination of a period defined by self-discipline, compassion, and devotion, bringing joy and a renewed sense of collective purpose among Pakistanis at home and abroad.

Highlighting the country’s rich cultural diversity, he noted that Eid-ul-Fitr reflected Pakistan’s “unity in diversity,” as people across all regions from the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan to the plains of Punjab, the spiritual centers of Sindh, and the coastal belt of Balochistan celebrated the occasion with a shared national spirit.

Khichi said traditional practices such as the exchange of Eidi, sharing of regional cuisines, and wearing of indigenous crafts strengthened the country’s cultural identity and reinforced bonds among its provinces.

He said cultural heritage served as a unifying force, weaving together the fabric of a resilient nation. The minister also underscored the importance of Islamic values, particularly Ihsan (excellence in character) and Muwakhaat (brotherhood), stating that true happiness lay in supporting and uplifting others.

He paid tribute to the armed forces and security personnel, acknowledging their sacrifices in safeguarding the country, especially during festive occasions. He also remembered the families of martyrs, saying their sacrifices ensured peace and sovereignty for the nation.

Urging citizens to celebrate Eid by embracing their cultural roots, the minister called on people to promote local traditions, languages, and heritage, and to pass these values on to future generations.

He prayed that the occasion would bring lasting peace, prosperity, and stability to Pakistan.