Khawaja Asif visits Nullah Aik, low lying areas of Sialkot

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Aug 27 (APP):Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday visited

Nullah Aik and reviewed situation following the recent heavy rains in the city.

He observed the potential hazards in the low-lying areas and the drainage system, and directed the civic agencies concerned to take immediate steps for saving people from any loss of life and property.

He said: “I am here among the people and will ensure the provision of all possible relief”.

He said the government and the administration were standing by the people in this hour of difficulty.

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Mansha Ullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram were also present on the occasion.