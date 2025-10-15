Khawaja Asif terms Afghan unprovoked aggression threat to regional peace, stability

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, while expressing deep concern over the recent unprovoked aggression by Afghan forces along the Pak-Afghan border on Wednesday, said that such acts threaten regional peace and stability.

Addressing a book launch ceremony of “Pakistan’s Search for Peace with Afghanistan: Statecraft, Policy and Strategy” written by Dr. Zahid Latif, the minister lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their strong and effective response in defending the nation’s sovereignty.

The minister also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for the successful Operation ‘Bunyan-ul-Marsoos’ against Indian aggression, calling it “a moment of national pride and military excellence.”

He also lauded Dr. Zahid Latif’s scholarly contribution toward understanding Pakistan’s regional policy and security challenges.

A large number of faculty members, students, scholars of NUST, and dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Later, Dr. Zahid Latif presented a copy of his book and a shield to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, followed by a group photograph with the participants.