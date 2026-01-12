Monday, January 12, 2026
Khawaja Asif reaches Morocco on three-days visit

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was received at Casablanca Airport on Monday by Major General Ahmed Hatuto, Commander of the Casablanca Army, senior government officials, and Pakistan’s Ambassador Syed Adil Gilani, on his three-day official visit to Morocco.
During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between Pakistan and Morocco to promote defense cooperation, marking a significant step toward further strengthening bilateral defense ties between the two countries.
The Defense Minister will meet Moroccan Minister of State for National Defense Administration, Abdul Latif Lodie. He will also lead delegation-level talks aimed at enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
