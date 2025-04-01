Khawaja Asif marks Eid with commitment to enhance national security

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday issued a resolute and unwavering commitment to bolster national security, prioritize public relief and intensify counter-terrorism efforts while greeting the nation on Eid.

In a recent interview with a private news channel, the minister stated that Pakistan’s armed forces have been reformed to tackle terrorism and will soon successfully counter-terrorism operations in Baluchistan.

In response to a question, Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that the resources of Baluchistan should not be limited to Quetta alone and that previous central governments should also be held accountable for the current situation in the province.

Muhammad Asif also assured that the federal government will extend its full support to the provincial government in Baluchistan and fulfill all genuine demands of the province.

Responding to a query, Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that there will be no talks with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) due to their involvement in terrorist activities, killing innocent labourers.

Khawaja also expressed his admiration for the efforts of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Prime Minister towards the welfare of youngsters and the country.

The minister further hinted that the nation can expect good news regarding electricity after Eid.

Regarding the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, he said that the decision on his relief will be made by the courts, rather than the government.