29.2 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalKhawaja Asif condoles death of COAS's mother
National

Khawaja Asif condoles death of COAS’s mother

Khawaja Muhammad Asif
10
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of the mother of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.
The minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity, said a press release issued here.
In a separate message, Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Raza Hayyat Hiraj also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the COAS’s mother.
He also offered prayers for her highest ranks in heaven.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan