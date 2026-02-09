Khawaja Asif calls for national unity to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday stressed the need for national unity to eliminate terrorism from the country, saying terrorists have no connection with Islam.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies, stating that soldiers and officers were laying down their lives purely out of love for the homeland.

He strongly criticized the exploitation of martyrs’ sacrifices for political gains, terming it morally unacceptable.

Khawaja Asif said India lacked the courage to engage Pakistan in a direct conflict following its recent defeat in war and was instead waging a proxy war through terrorism against Pakistan.

He warned that certain internal elements were also being used to advance external agendas.

Referring to relations with Afghanistan, he said Pakistan had repeatedly raised concerns about terrorist sanctuaries and had engaged Kabul through multiple dialogue processes, including Doha, Riyadh and Jeddah.

While Afghan authorities acknowledged Pakistan’s concerns, he said they failed to provide guarantees to prevent terrorists from regrouping and returning.

He said that Pakistan had hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, describing it as a humanitarian responsibility that came at a heavy cost.

He alleged that some militant elements operating from Afghan soil were being supported by foreign powers to destabilize Pakistan.

Calling for unity within the House, the defence minister said political differences were natural in a democracy, but national sovereignty, territorial integrity and state security must remain beyond partisan divides.

He urged parliamentarians to resolve internal disputes through dialogue and constitutional means.