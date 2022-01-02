Khattak to visit parts of KP to win LG second phase polls

PESHAWAR, Jan 02 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak Sunday said that he will be visiting the areas of the province by January 5 to strengthen the party together under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan trusted him to give responsibility of party’s provincial president and soon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will be even stronger than before in the province. He expressed these views in the tehsil convention at Nowshera.

Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr. Imran Khattak and others were present on this occasion.

He said that PTI was still the most popular party in the province and is the largest party in the county. Pervez Khattak said PTI would defeat the opposition parties in the second round of local government elections with the best strategy because Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the center of stronghold of PTI.

He said that tickets would be distributed among candidates on merit basis. He said tickets will be reorganised and eligible candidates will be selected through party elections.

Pervez Khattak said that JUI achieved 19 seats while PTI achieved 17 which is not a big difference, adding, PTI will achieve maximum seats in the second phase. He was of the view that one should had to learn from mistakes and PTI will not repeat the mistakes made in the first phase of local government elections.

PTI would clean sweep the second phase, he claimed. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given heavy responsibilities to him, Khattak said and assured that if he failed to fulfill these responsibilities properly, he will resign from politics.

He said that in the first phase of local body elections, the MNAs and MPAs of PTI did not take up their responsibilities due to which JUI-F got a chance.

He said in the first phase of elections, ANP, PPP, PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami have been wiped out, adding in the second phase the JUI would see the strategy of PTI and would face a severe defeat.