Khattak extends condolences on Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Federal Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak expressed his sincere condolence and sorrow over the demise of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Deputy Defence Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh.

Pakistan had given great importance to its relations with KSA and Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh was Pakistan’s best friend, said Federal Minister of Defense Pervaiz Khattak in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Muhammad bin Abdullah has played an important role in improving defence relations between Pakistan and KSA, he added.

“The people of Pakistan and KSA have a relationship of respect and reverence,” said the Minister of Defense.

The minister also made prayers for the forgiveness and exaltation of the deceased’s ranks in Janaah.