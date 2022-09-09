Khar, UNAMA head discuss regional affairs, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Acting Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General (DSRSG) for Afghanistan Markup Potzel called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Minister of State underscored that sustained engagement of the international community, including UNAMA, with the Interim Afghan Government was imperative for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

She stressed the importance of addressing the most pressing challenges facing Afghanistan in the humanitarian and socio-economic domains. She also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful, stable, prosperous, connected and economically sustainable Afghanistan. The Minister of State apprised the Acting Head of UNAMA of Pakistan’s continued efforts for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

The Acting Head of UNAMA was deeply appreciative of Pakistan’s role in evacuation of workers of foreign embassies, international organizations and others. He also shared his perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

During his visit, the Acting Head of UNAMA also called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood. The Foreign Secretary underscored the importance Pakistan attached to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and the well-being and prosperity of the Afghan people. He added that a pragmatic approach and constructive engagement were imperative for promoting the shared objectives of Afghanistan and the international community.

The Acting Head of UNAMA briefed the Foreign Secretary about initiatives being taken by UNAMA under its mandate. Both sides reiterated their commitment to promoting sustainable peace and security in Afghanistan as well as addressing the humanitarian and long-term economic needs of the Afghan people.