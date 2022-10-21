Khar for strengthening ties with France in business, education

PARIS, Oct 21 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar held several meetings with representatives of business and educational departments in Paris and discussed ways to strengthen ties between Pakistan and France.

MoS Khar met Thierry Pflimlin, President France-Pakistan Business Council; François Bitouzet, Managing Director VivaTech; delivered a talk at Paris School of International Affairs, Sciences Po University; and met a delegation of Association of Grandes Ecoles and Campus France.

At the meeting with the representatives of Campus France and Conference of Grande Écoles, Khar discussed ways to strengthen institutional linkages and exchanges between Pakistan and France in the field of higher education.

In her meeting with Thierry Pflimlin, who is also CEO TOTAL Global Services, the trade and economic relations between Pakistan and France as well as investment opportunities in Pakistan came under discussion.

During the meeting with François Bitouzet, MoS discussed developing linkages between startup sectors of both the countries, and participation of Pakistan in next year’s Vivatech event.

The talk to the students of Paris School of International Affairs, Sciences Po university was on the topic “Pakistan and the Emerging World Order”, which was followed by a Q&A session.

Khar also exchanged views with the faculty of the university on education cooperation.