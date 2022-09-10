Khan’s politics of targeting state institutions damaging image of country: Sharmila Faruqi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Sharmila Faruqi on Saturday criticised that former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi was creating a “horrifying situation” in the country by promoting politics of targeting the state institutions.

“Imran Khan did nothing for the welfare of the common man and only misled the public with his lies-based narratives”, she said while talking to PTV news channel.



Sharmila said that Imran Khan would fail to achieve his negative motives by promoting incitement, hatred and prejudice in the country.



She claimed that his party never supported policy of targeting state institutions when they were in opposition and even now we are not supporting it while being part of the incumbent government.



PPP leader said Imran Khan weakened all the institutions besides destroying the national economy, adding, coalition government was working day and night to restore the national economy and making efforts to alleviate poverty in the country.



Replying to a question, she said the people of the country were facing severe flash floods and passing through a difficult time while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics for their personal gains.