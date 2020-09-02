Khanpur dam officials open spillways as the reservoir reached its maximum conservation

KHANPUR, Sep 02 (APP): Khanpur dam reservoir Wednesday once again filled to its maximum capacity during the current monsoon season owing to heavy downpours in the Hazara division.

Dam sources informed that continuous heavy rain in district Abbottabad and Haripur filled the Khanpur dam up to its capacity, Khanpur dam reservoir once again reached its highest level and the dam authorities have opened the spillways.

Khanpur filled the dam up to 1981 feet, while the maximum conservation level is 1982 feet, the authorities have decided to remain open the spillways till the discharge of more than 6,600 cusecs.

The dam officials have also disclosed that current water inflow in the reservoir was 1350 cusecs feet and outflow was 149.18 cusecs while the provision of water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad would continue.

Khanpur dam administration also warned the people of district Haripur, Attock, Rawalpindi and people in the downward areas of the dam through the announcement to avoid the discharged water from Khanpur Lake.