Khalique Shaikh revamps NIRM’s Rs. 340 mln fund to support PWDs

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), Abdul Khalique Shaikh, has announced a revamp of the Disability Persons Rehabilitation (DPR) fund of Rs. 340 million established at the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) to enhance support for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and empower them through financial assistance and inclusive development.

The announcement was made during the Council on Rights of Disabled Persons (CRPD) Medical Assessment Board (MAB) meeting held at NIRM arranged by the Ministry of Human Rights. During the meeting, medical specialists, experts, PWDs, their families and officials were also present.

Addressing the participants, Secretary Shaikh emphasized the critical need for skill development programs to enable PWDs to contribute effectively to national progress.

He underlined the importance of ensuring access to education, healthcare and other basic services for individuals with disabilities.

On the sidelines of the event, Kaneez Ruqiyya, social case worker at the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) in the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (M/O FE&PT) and also a member of CRDP MAB, spoke to APP.

“The board is tasked with evaluating applicants and issuing disability certificates, categorizing them as either ‘fit for job’ or ‘not fit for job,’” she said, adding that these certificates are issued with the joint venture of NADRA, CRPD & DGSE.

Ruqiyya highlighted several government initiatives supporting children with disabilities and their families, including the provision of lifetime pension transfers to certified “not fit for job” children of deceased government or armed forces employees, ensuring financial security.

She further noted that PWDs are benefiting from a range of welfare programs, including health facility cards and financial aid programs, including Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, the Ehsaas Program, and the Benazir Income Support Program.

Additional support includes fare concessions on Pakistan Railways, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and Shaheen Air—granted without discrimination and based on verified eligibility, she added.

“PWDs who are declared fit for employment are entitled to a 2% quota in government and public service departments,” she added.