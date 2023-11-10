Khalil George lauds Balochistan’s efforts for protecting of women’s rights

QUETTA, Nov 10 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Friday said that Balochistan is the first province to pass the high number of legislation for the rights of women and has the least number of reported cases regarding violence against women.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Empower HER: Advocating for Women’s Rights and Combating Gender Base Violence’ organized by the Ministry of Human Rights here, he said that development and prosperity are possible only with the equal rights of women and non-gender violence in society.

Khalil George said that he has contacted Chief Ministers to establish a Human Rights Department in his respective province.

The minister said that the government has been working to empower women and to ensure opportunities for them in every sector of the country.

He said the role of women in the country’s development is vital and no society can progress without the participation of women.

He said that a bill regarding the prevention of marriage of girls less than eighteen years of age has been approved in the Senate.

He said that under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, a plan is in the pipeline to award 5000 scooters to women across the country.

Khalil George said that the Ministry of Human Rights has prepared an action plan to protect the rights of women and disabled people.

Regional Director Human Rights Isfandyar Buledi, Deputy Director Aziz Iqbal, Chairperson for Balochistan Commission for Status of Women Fauzia Shaheen, Jahan Ara Tabsum, Farkhanda Aurangzeb and Sana Durrani also addressed the event.

The event was attended by a large number of people belonging to various sectors including women and the minority community.