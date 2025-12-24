Khalid Magsi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi has paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, honoring the founding father of Pakistan for his visionary leadership, wisdom, and unwavering determination that transformed the dream of an independent homeland into reality.

In his message, the minister said that Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline continue to serve as a moral compass for the nation in confronting contemporary challenges. He emphasized that Jinnah’s steadfast commitment to justice, constitutionalism, tolerance, and the protection of equal rights laid the firm foundations of a democratic and inclusive Pakistan.

Khalid Magsi noted that Quaid-e-Azam’s message of respect for diversity, rule of law, and interfaith harmony remains as relevant today as it was at the time of independence.

The minister urged the nation to renew its collective pledge to uphold Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals, strengthen national unity, promote tolerance, and work with dedication and integrity for a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan for future generations.