Khalid Magsi for renewing collective pledge to work for prosperous Pakistan

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi Thursday urged the nation to renew its collective pledge to uphold Quaid-e-Azam’s ideal, strengthen national unity, promote tolerance and work for a prosperous Pakistan.

In a message, the federal minister paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, honoring the founding father of Pakistan for his visionary leadership, wisdom, and unwavering determination that transformed the dream of an independent homeland into reality.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline continued to serve as a moral compass for the nation in confronting contemporary challenges.

Khalid Magsi emphasized that Jinnah’s steadfast commitment to justice, constitutionalism, tolerance and the protection of equal rights laid the firm foundations of a democratic and inclusive Pakistan.

He noted that Quaid-e-Azam’s message of respect for diversity, rule of law and interfaith harmony remained as relevant today as it was at the time of independence.

The minister urged the nation to renew its collective pledge to uphold Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals, strengthen national unity, promote tolerance, and work with dedication and integrity for a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan for future generations.