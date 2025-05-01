37.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 1, 2025
National

Khalid Magsi acknowledges labourers role in country’s development

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi paid tribute to the hardworking labourers of Pakistan on Labour Day, acknowledging their vital role in the country’s development.
“Workers are the foundation of Pakistan’s progress,” Magsi stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring safe and accessible workplaces for all labourers.
He emphasized special attention towards labourers in agriculture, construction, and the informal sector, highlighting efforts to uplift their conditions.
“We aim to improve workers’ lives through science and technology,” said the minister.
Calling labour the backbone of national development, Magsi stressed that everyone should have equal opportunities for growth.
“The health, safety, and welfare of workers are our top priorities,” he concluded.
