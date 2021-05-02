ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP): KFW, (Kreditanstalt Für Wiederaufbau) German Development Bank Islamabad in its efforts to ensure safe blood transfusion has established 10 well-equipped and modern regional blood centers across the country.

Senior Project Coordinator on Health for KfW Development Bank Islamabad Dr Masuma M. Zaidi said that these centres had been rendering great services amid corona virus pandemic to the people, besides ensuring safe blood transfusion in the far flung, particularly bordering areas of the country where communication and transportation like services were a rare phenomena.

Safe blood transfusion was a more challenging and difficult task especially in the far flung areas, where basic amenities of life were still rare for the people, she said while talking to APP.

In first phase, the KFW Development Bank, Dr Masuma Zaidi said, had supported 10 well-equipped regional blood centers with an amount of Rs 175 million (Euro 15 million), aiming to reach out the deserving communities, particularly people living on border regions with quality services.

In 2nd phase, She said the KfW was supporting five more blood transfusion centers, including one in Islamabad, which were expected to be functional soon.

The centres, she said, were being set up on the land provided by the government.