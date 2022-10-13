Keel laying, steel cutting of two Pakistan Navy offshore patrol vessels held in Romania

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):A combined Keel Laying and Steel Cutting ceremony of first and second Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV-II) being constructed for Pakistan Navy was held at DAMEN Shipyard Galati, Romania.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here on Thursday.

Owning to the satisfactory performance of the 1st Batch of OPVs (PNS YARMOOK and PNS TABUK) in Pakistan Navy; contract for 2nd Batch of OPVs was conducted with DAMEN Shipyard Romania.

These vessels are multi-purpose and highly adaptive platforms; equipped with state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship, anti-air weapons and sensors along with modern self-protection and terminal defence systems.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized the importance of OPVs in the maritime domain.

He emphasized that these platforms would act as force multipliers in enhancing Pakistan Navy capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers and would offer flexibility in conduct of Pakistan Navy’s initiative of independent Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region.

The chief guest underscored that Pakistan Navy was successfully playing its role in providing secure sea environment not only to ourselves but also to the world community.

The Admiral appreciated the professionalism of DAMEN Shipyards and cooperation in delivering cutting edge technologies to Pakistan Navy in the form of Offshore Patrol Vessel.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Pakistan Navy, DAMEN Shipyards, Romanian Navy and representatives from Local Administration of Galati.