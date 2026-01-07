KE releases sustainability report 2025, reaffirms drive for resilient, inclusive energy future

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (APP):K-Electric (KE), Pakistan’s only vertically integrated power utility, has released its Sustainability Report 2025, reaffirming its commitment to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable power for over 3.8 million customers and stakeholders, while advancing a resilient energy future.

The 8th edition of the report, covering the period from July 2024 to June 2025, underscores how sustainability remains deeply embedded in KE’s core operations, long-term planning, workforce development and community engagement, in line with global standards and national ESG guidelines, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Commenting on the release, Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi said, “We extend our sincere gratitude to our partners, stakeholders, lenders, and customers for their steadfast trust and collaboration. Together, we will continue to reinforce Pakistan’s energy future by accelerating renewable integration, modernising grids, enabling digital ecosystems, and deepening public and private partnerships for a resilient and inclusive energy landscape.”

Among the notable highlights was KE’s supply of over 17,000 GWh of electricity during FY25 while maintaining 98.2% system reliability and 98.3% average plant availability. The commissioning of the first 500 kV KANUPP–KE Interconnection (KKI) and 220kV Dhabeji-2 Grid enabled greater off-take from the National Grid, enhancing overall supply reliability.

The Company engaged over 930 suppliers, prioritising localisation and working with small and medium enterprises, including women-led and women-owned businesses, to support inclusive economic growth. Investments in IT modernization reinforced operational resilience as KE became one of the first power utilities in the region to implement SAP S/4HANA RISE, strengthening cybersecurity, transparency, and data-driven decision-making.

As part of its energy efficiency initiatives, KE also reduced the Company’s electricity consumption by 11% while advancing efforts to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions across its operations. The Company reported a reduction of over 300,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to the previous year, bringing total emissions down by 4%, from 7.06 to 6.70 million metric tonnes of CO2e, enabled through cleaner fuels, enhanced operational efficiency and robust environmental management systems.

Renewable energy integration reached 326 GWh during the year, reflecting KE’s commitment to achieving a low-carbon future. KE also advanced waste management initiatives across operations, with 34% less waste generated as compared to FY24. Water monitoring, reuse and compliance with environmental standards remained a priority, complemented by plantation drives and climate and biodiversity assessments. At the customer level, KE continued to encourage responsible consumption, with its ‘Farq Parta Hai’ energy conservation campaign winning the Gold and Grand Prix Effie Awards.

Digitalisation remained a key enabler of customer centricity and operational excellence. During FY25, more than 2.6 million customers interacted with KE through digital touchpoints, up from 1.94 million in FY24. Adoption of e-billing increased to 13%, supported by expanded use of the KE Live App, WhatsApp services and the Kineto AI chatbot, while 69% of annual customer transactions were done via Alternative Delivery Channels (ADC), including RAAST.

Upholding the spirit of its motto, ‘Hum Aik, Junoon Aik’, KE prioritised the development and wellbeing of over 13,000 employees, delivering over 486,000 training hours during FY25 across technical, safety and leadership domains. DEI initiatives such as ‘Roshan Raahein’ contributed to a 16.3% increase in women employed compared to FY24, with 115 women serving in leadership roles, and 68% workforce.

During FY25, KE reached 2.9 million beneficiaries through its corporate social responsibility programmes, with a total contribution of PKR 156 million toward community welfare. Flagship initiatives such as Roshni Baji Safety Ambassadors and Khel, Kood aur Khayal continued to expand, promoting public safety, youth engagement and community resilience.

Through the KHI Awards platform, KE supported 45 social impact organisations working across healthcare, education and community development, reinforcing shared value creation with direct and indirect social benefits.