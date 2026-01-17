Kazakhstan’s Torpedo top group to secure IIHF Continental Cup final berth

- Advertisement -

KAZAKHTAN Jan 17 (KAZINFORM/APP):Kazakh hockey club Torpedo battled the French side Ducs d’Angers in the latest round of the IIHF Continental Cup in the UK, Qazinform News Agency reports via the East Kazakhstan Region Akimat (Administration).

Although the Kazakh ice hockey team fell to their opponents in overtime, their total points tally secured them the top spot in the group.

Goals from Alexandr Panchenko and Erik Aldabergenov allowed Torpedo to force the game into overtime after a tense battle.

In the extra period, the opposition netted the game-winning goal, leaving Torpedo with a single point from the match. However, this result proved sufficient for the Oskemen-based club to qualify for the final stage of the tournament.

Final Score: Torpedo 2-3 Ducs d’Angers (0-0, 0-0, 2-2, 0-1 OT).

Alexandr Panchenko was named Player of the Game. Torpedo will now compete for the gold medals of the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that HC Torpedo won at the start of the Continental Cup.