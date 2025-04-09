Kazakhstan to join TAPI Gas Pipeline Project, signals stronger regional cooperation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Kazakhstan is set to officially announce its participation in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, heralding a new chapter in regional energy cooperation.

This development was shared by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan during a meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The high-level meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties in key areas, including education, scientific research, and technological collaboration.

Both sides expressed a firm commitment to deepening strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Khalid Hussain Magsi revealed that both nations are in the process of finalizing several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at boosting collaboration in the education sector.

He welcomed Kazakhstan’s interest in enhancing institutional linkages, particularly the proposal to establish a joint research center at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad.

The Kazakh Ambassador underscored the importance of creating a conducive business environment and proposed collaborative measures to curb smuggling.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan views Pakistan as a key regional partner in achieving shared goals of economic connectivity and scientific advancement.

The ambassador’s announcement regarding TAPI participation is seen as a significant step toward diversifying Kazakhstan’s energy outreach and strengthening regional integration through infrastructure development.