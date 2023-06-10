Kazakhstan Airlines’ inaugural flight to land on July 8

Kazakhstan Airlines' inaugural flight to land on July 8

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): The highly anticipated first flight of Kazakhstan’s SCAT Air Company from Almaty to Lahore is set to commence on July 8, 2023.

The embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan in a news release said that the flights will operate twice a week, specifically on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing the comfort of a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Passengers can already purchase tickets for this new and exciting route.Lahore is renowned as the cultural center of Pakistan, and it offers a fascinating experience for tourists.

The city boasts magnificent architecture, with the Lahore Fort being a prominent attraction.

The fort is a vast complex filled with palace structures, gardens, and exhibition halls. Visitors should also make a point to visit the Badshahi Mosque, explore the beautiful Chauburji Gardens, and take a tour of Aitchison College.

The launch of these direct flights will facilitate travel between Almaty and Lahore, allowing passengers to conveniently experience the cultural richness and architectural marvels of Lahore.

Sponsored Ad