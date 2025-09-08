Kazakh DPM/FM arrives Islamabad on an official visit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sept 08 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu on Monday arrived in Islamabad for a two-day official visit.

He was received at the airport by Additional Secretary West Asia Syed Ali Asad Gillani and other senior officials of the government, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan was accompanied by a high-level 13-member delegation, including the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Foreign Office said in an earlier press statement.

The Joint Working Groups meetings on Agriculture and IT will also be held on the sidelines of the visit.

During his stay, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan will hold a tate-a-tete with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, followed by delegation-level talks.

Nurtleu is also expected to call on the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The discussions will provide an opportunity to review preparations for the upcoming Presidential visit and to deliberate comprehensively on the entire spectrum of Pak-Kazakh bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on trade and investment, agriculture, education, cultural and tourism exchanges, regional connectivity and logistics and collaboration at multilateral fora.

“The visit of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan will further cement the longstanding Pakistan-Kazakhstan ties and contribute to deepening bilateral engagements in diverse fields, for the benefit of the people of the two countries,” it was further added.