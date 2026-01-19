Monday, January 19, 2026
Kayani urges Opposition to hold talks on national issues

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Monday urged the Opposition to hold talks on national and public interest issues.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should initiate constructive talks for resolving political issues, he said while talking to
a private television channel. PTI founder always created hurdles in dialogue process, he said.
In reply to a question about PTI plan for protest march, he said PTI has a long track record for spreading unrest through protest march or public meetings.  There is no harm to launch protest in a peaceful manner but violating law and order through protest demonstration would not be allowed at any cost.
To a question about Gull Plaza incident, he said, Sindh government should hold inquiry and after that action should be taken against the responsible persons.
