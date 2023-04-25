Kayani terms Saqib Nisar’s audio ’conspiracy’ to oust elected PM on contempt charges

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said the recent audio of Saqib Nisar, ex-chief justice of Pakistan, was a ‘conspiracy’ to oust the elected PM on the contempt of court charges.

He, in a tweet, said it (the audio) was a continuity of the conspiracy and proof of the earlier audio, in which Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in 2017, putting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership behind the bar in fake cases and fixing Maryam Nawaz Sharif was plotted.

Bilal Azhar Kayani stressed the need for bringing the conspirators to justice and giving them exemplary punishment.