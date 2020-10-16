MUZAFFARABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said Pakistan would fully abide by the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

“We want accession of the whole of Kashmir with Pakistan and it will be decided by the people of Jammu and Kashmir collectively,” he said while addressing a public gathering at Berri village near Rawalakot.

The AJK president said the people of AJK, including Berri, had rendered sacrifices to win the freedom and become part of Pakistan. He vowed to continue the mission to achieve the unaccomplished goals.

He underscored the need to understand that Kashmir was disintegrated by India on October 31, 2019, not by Pakistan, by dividing Kashmir into Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir regions declaring them part of the Indian Union, and the very next day, it released fake maps showing Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as its part.

Pakistan, he said, was the only country which courageously and firmly stood with the Kashmiri people, and “we need to further strengthen our bonds with the state of Pakistan”.

He maintained that despite being divided in various political parties and having political differences, “it is a matter of great pride for us that political leadership of the liberated territory is unanimous on the Kashmir issue, freedom from India, and the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people”.

Sardar Masood said the people felt the agonies and the pain of brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and “it is our national and religious obligation to help them to get rid of these miseries”.

Referring to the demands of the people of the area, he said Rawalakot, Beirri, Pachiyot and all adjoining areas were beautiful gifts of nature which “we should cherish and develop these areas to turn them into tourism hubs so that the economic conditions of the people can be improved and new employment opportunity in the areas could be created”.

He said the development of the basic infrastructure of the area was a priority of the government to make the areas attractive for both domestic and international tourists.

He said,”In a democratic society, the people do not need to pursue the rulers and their elected representatives for resolution of their problems but it is the duty of the elected representatives to go to the people and find out their problems and solve them instantly.”

Earlier in their addresses, various speakers demanded that a monument should be built in memory of the martyrs of Beirri, provision of the basic health centre in the area, up-gradation of Government Boys High School as college and construction of an examination hall to alleviate the difficulties of the students.

The speakers also paid tribute to the AJK president for his tireless efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue and raise the voice of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at various forums of the world.

Chaired by the former AJK Legislative Assembly speaker Sardar Siab Khalid, the function was also addressed among others by the PML-N leader Sardar Ashiq, Barrister Danish Riaz, Sardar Tauseef Aziz, Sardar Said Hussain Khan, Dr Mohammad Ali, Lala Mohammad Saghir, and the trader’s leader Hameed Sheikh.

Later, the president also visited Mujahidabad where trader leaders Sardar Toseef Aziz, Mumtaz Hussian and Sardar Javed Sadiq apprised him of the problems of the local people including the business community.

A delegation of the students of the University of Poonch also called on the President and apprised him of their problems and demands including reduction in fees for the period of Covid-19 pandemic and increase of seats for students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in different departments of the university.