Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Jammu Martyrs’ Day, tomorrow on Monday to reaffirm the resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were massacred by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindutva forces in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

The APHC leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar, while paying tributes to the Jammu martyrs, said that their blood would not go waste. They said that the martyrs of Jammu had laid down their lives for a sacred cause and their unprecedented sacrifices would not be forgotten.

The leaders and organizations said that the heartbreaking genocide of the Muslims of Jammu in 1947 was one of the biggest tragedies in the world in which lacs of Muslims were killed.

They said that the best way to pay homage to the martyrs was to continue their mission till it reached its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, pro-freedom organizations displayed posters in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, paying tributes to the victims of Jammu massacre. People have been asked to observe the Martyrs’ Day, tomorrow, with full devoltion.