Kashmiris to continue liberation struggle in IIOJK till they achieve their freedom: AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK): Dec 14 (APP) :: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday said that the ongoing liberation struggle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would continue till the Kashmiris achieve their cherished goal of freedom.

While addressing a special session of the AJK Assembly in the State metropolis, the AJK prime minister said that the government of AJK would utilize its all available resources to strengthen the Kashmir cause and freedom struggle.

“Strengthening the ongoing liberation movement and promoting Kashmir cause both at national and international level is the government’s top priority”, he said, adding that there was a dire need to evolve a comprehensive policy to highlight the plight of Kashmiris at the international level besides exposing India’s nefarious designs in the region.

Regarding the Indian government’s hostile approach, he said that it was useless to expect any good from a fascist regime that is hugely influenced by the RSS Hindutva philosophy that revolves around establishing a Hindu Rashtra.

“It is time to move beyond the political rhetoric”, he said, adding that issuing condemnation statements won’t really help to change the situation on the ground.

The prime minister said the relationship between Pakistan and Kashmiris is that of brotherhood and affection. A strong and prosperous Pakistan was a guarantor of Kashmiris’ freedom movement, he added.

Referring to his government’s commitment to improve the lives of people in AJK, he said, “The government will put to use all the state resources for the welfare of its people”.

Expressing his confidence in the country’s defence system and armed forces’ ability to thwart foreign aggression on the LoC, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that India cannot dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

He also paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs. The AJK prime minister while welcoming Prime Minister of Pakistan said that his visit had boosted the morale of Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).