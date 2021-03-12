Kashmiris to celebrate Pakistan Day with zest

MIRPUR [AJK]: Mar 12 (APP):Brisk preparations are afoot, with a dazzling zest to affix their destiny with Pakistan at all costs, by AJK and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23.

The day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques on both sides of the fragile LoC—standing between the kin—by bowing before Almighty Allah.

They shall also pray for the translation into reality of the resolution of July 19th in 1947—adopted at the Aabi Guzer Srinagar residence of Sardar Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, wherein the pragmatically represented 70-stalwarts assemblage of Kashmiris—with Ch. Hamidullah Khan.

The people of the Jammu Kashmir state – living in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir plus elsewhere will simultaneously pray for the stability, security, affluence and swift progress of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiri’s freedom movement.

In AJK, arrangements are being given final touches to celebrate Pakistan day in a befitting manner. Pakistan flags will be hoisted atop all small and major private and public buildings. Various private social, political and public representative organizations have chalked out special programmes to celebrate the day.

In the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Pakistan Day will dawn with 21-gun salute to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK. The National flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir will also be hoisted at all public buildings.

All the three Azad Jammu Kashmir radio stations of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil will bring on air special programmes highlighting the importance of the day besides broadcasting special messages of the President and the Prime Minister of AJK.

The special Pakistan day ceremonies in all small and major cities of the liberated territory will be the hallmark of the day.

These ceremonies have been planned to be held in all ten districts of AJK including Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Havaili, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti, Rawalakot besides their respective sub divisional headquarters.

Speakers in these ceremonies will highlight the significance of the day in the backdrop of the history of Pakistan movement launched under the solitary dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.