Kashmiris thank President Erdogan for raising Kashmir dispute at UN: Dr. Fai

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Secretary General, Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai on Wednesday expressed deep appreciation to the reference President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan made on Kashmir during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 21.

President Erdogan articulated his consistent policy towards Kashmir by repeating, “We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions.”

These words have given the people of Kashmir encouragement as the President had underscored the need for peace in Kashmir as elsewhere. The significance of the message of President Erdogan was aimed at the promotion of a dialogue among all parties to the dispute. This was the only means of achieving a genuine and lasting peace in this volatile conflict.

“As we all know that the people of Kashmir have suffered long and needlessly because of this brutal conflict. They demand and they deserve peace.”

The people of Kashmir also shared the assessment of President Erdogan saying “Our General Assembly needs to be strengthened so that the international community can contribute more effectively to the solution of global issues.”