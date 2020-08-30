Kashmiris should be inspired by Karbala to fight Indian tyranny: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the brave Kashmiris who were fighting against the worst form of military oppression and tyranny should be inspired by Karbala to stay steadfast in their courage.

“The brave Kashmiris who are fighting against the worst form of military oppression & tyranny should be inspired by Karbala to stay steadfast in their courage because their struggle against tyranny & injustice will succeed as the martyrs of Karbala showed us,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S), his family and followers gave three messages for the Muslims.

Firstly, he said the immortality was earned by those who gave the supreme sacrifice of their lives to stand against tyranny and injustice. “It is not earned simply by being rich, powerful or educated,” he remarked.

He said throughout history, many great Muslims had been inspired by Karbala and sacrificed their lives to stand against oppression, colonial rule and injustice.

The prime minister said that today, the struggle continued against oppression of occupation and injustice in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.