Kashmiris’ sacrifices unforgettable chapter in fight for freedom; Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday hailed the unwavering courage of the Kashmiri people in facing decades of Indian state oppression and emphasized that the sacrifices of Kashmir’s martyrs remained a profound and enduring symbol in their quest for freedom.

Paying tribute to martyrs on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, the Speaker emphasized that India’s campaign of state terrorism cannot shake the unwavering determination of the Kashmiri people. He reiterated that the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people remains absolute and beyond compromise.

The Speaker called upon the international community to take meaningful action in securing the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. Parliament has consistently championed their cause through multiple resolutions, reaffirming national solidarity. Pakistan remains steadfast in extending moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people across all global platforms.