Kashmiris’ right to self-determination cannot be denied: Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP): Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has declared that Kashmiris cannot be deprived of their right to self-determination through constitutional violations, affirming that Pakistan will go to any lengths for the cause of Kashmir.

In a message on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, Rana Mashood described Kashmir as Pakistan’s lifeline, emphasizing that the Pakistani nation stands united in support of Kashmiris’ rights.

He stated that constitutional violations cannot keep Kashmiris from their right to self-determination, expressing hope that Kashmiri brothers and sisters will soon get their legitimate freedom right from the clutches of Illegaly Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOC).

He highlighted that Pakistan’s youth stand in solidarity with Kashmiris, united in raising their voices against the oppression and brutality faced by the people of Kashmir.

He also noted that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has effectively raised the Kashmir issue on the United Nations platform.

He further asserted that no power can stop Pakistan from advocating for Kashmiri rights, reiterating the country’s commitment to go to any extent for the cause.

Rana Mashhood prayed for the early liberation of the Kashmiri people, seeking divine intervention for their freedom.