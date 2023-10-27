Kashmiris observe ‘Black Day’ urging world’s attention, action

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) across the globe observed Black Day on Friday to convey to the international community their unflinching resolve of not accepting Indian Illegal occupation at their homeland as the only solution available was to resolve the longstanding issue in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

On October 27, 1947, the Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir to occupy it in violation of the partition plan of the sub-continent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The Day is marked every year to express support and solidarity with Kashmiris people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination and to remind UN and international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

The day was marked by a complete shutdown by the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Protest marches, rallies and seminars were held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all over the world to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian army on 27th October 1947 as well as revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government on August 5, 2019.

The Senate of Pakistan unanimously passed a resolution strongly reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The resolution moved by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, reiterated Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people.

The resolution strongly condemned the Indian brutalities and killing of thousands of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

It urged the International community for the expeditious formation of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the gross human rights violation in IIOJK.

The House also rejected the conduct of fake elections in the held valley, adding the violates the UNSC resolutions which stipulated that the final disposition of the disputed territory would be made in accordance with the aspiration of Kashmiri people through the conduct of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) urged India to respect the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued on the 76th year of occupation of the IIOJK, the General Secretariat reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir including their right to self-determination.

The statement from Jeddah in this regard referred to the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

It stressed upon India to reverse the illegal and unilateral measures taken since 5th August 2019 to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the territory.

It called on the international community to take concrete steps to resolve the dispute of IIOJK in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said that no power on earth could crush the Kashmiris freedom movement, who were struggling for the right to self-determination promised by none other than the United Nations in its several resolutions.

Addressing the participants of a rally organized here marking October 27, the black day to protest against Indian illegal occupation of the then princely state in 1947.

The minister said that the history of oppression of the Kashmiri people spanned over centuries.

He said that on this day in 1947, India landed its troops in the valley in violation of international law.

He lamented the champions of human rights and democracy, who raise their voice against any injustice across the world were silent over the Kashmiri genocide at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Murtaza Solangi opined despite the increasing repression, the desire for freedom has increased among Kashmiris manifold.

With the increase in tyranny and repression, the spirit of freedom among Kashmiris has got more momentum, he maintained.

The minister said that India had not only grossly violated UN Security Council resolutions but also violated its own constitution by refusing to grant the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri masses.

The minister said for durable peace in the world was imperative to ensure a just solution to Kashmir dispute.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti in his message on Black Kashmir Day said that October 27 was the darkest day in the history of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, on October 27, 1947, Indian army usurped the freedom of people of Jammu and Kashmir and seized the whole area illegally and turned a large part of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a military cantonment. Today, 76 years have passed, India continues to forcefully occupy this area even after 76 years, said the minister and added that UN and international organizations could not stop India from atrocities.

He said restrictions are being imposed on the media to hide Indian atrocities from the eyes of the world whereas thousands of innocent Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives in this war of freedom movement.

The minister further said that even such a large army of India is unable to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination.

He said that Kashmiri people were still adamant about their just struggle and the people of Pakistan stood with Kashmiris and were standing and would continue to stand with them.

India cannot suppress the freedom spirit of Kashmiris with the use of force and Pakistan will continue its full moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris, he said.

Protest demonstrations and rallies were held at, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar, DI Khan, Chitral, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Khyber, Manshera, Kohat, Bannu, Charsadda, Dir Lower, Malakanad, Hangu, Bajaur, Waziristan and others districts of KP where people raised placards and banners inscribed with slogans like ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan and India Go Out of Kashmir”.

In Peshawar, a big protest demonstration started from the Chief Minister Secretariat paraded up to Governor House Peshawar. The participants of the central rally led by Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan were holding placards and banners condemning the illegal annexation of Kashmir by India.

Besides others, caretaker provincial ministers, advisers, assistants, civil society members, lawyers, officials, journalists and the general public participated in the rally with full-throated slogans “India Go out of Kashmir,”.

The rally urged the United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and press the Modi government to give the right of self-determination to Kashmiris as promised to them by UNO.

In Lahore, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram and Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir, voiced their strong condemnation of the ongoing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine at a programme, held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasised the need for practical and physical solidarity with Kashmiris and Palestinians, emphasising the importance of actions in shaping lives and contributing to the country’s progress.

Vice-Chancellor of FJMU, Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal spoke about the continued suppression of freedom in IIOJK and highlighted the commitment shown by the presence of both health ministers.

He demanded the implementation of the United Nations’ 1948 resolutions on Kashmir and paid tribute to Pakistani soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country’s security. He expressed optimism that freedom would soon come to Kashmir.

Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, reaffirmed the government’s resolve to support the suppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine, urging immediate intervention by the international community and an end to gross human rights violations.

He was addressing the participants of a protest rally on Friday, which was organized to mark October 27 as the Black Day when the tyrant forces of India illegally occupied the then princely state of Kashmir in 1947.

The Governor said the provincial government is mourning the illegal occupation of fascist India by holding rallies, protest demonstrations, and other events, while calling on the UN and other civilized countries to stop the barbarism of the illegally occupied forces in IIOJK.

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari said that the IIOJK is the biggest prison in the world. He said this on the 76th anniversary of the Black Day of Kashmir.

Asif Zardari, in a statement, said that the freedom from Indian occupation is the fundamental and democratic right of the people of IIOJK.

It is not possible to silence the voice of the IIOJK people by force. He said that the world is now aware that India is a terrorist country.

He said that the liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. If Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had not been martyred, the Occupied Kashmir would have long been free from Indian occupation.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised the voice of the people of Occupied Kashmir on every international forum. Bilawal Bhutto introduced Modi to the world as the butcher of Kashmir and India as a terrorist country.

In Mirpur, the Black Day rally was started from district court premises under the auspices of Mirpur district administration with coordination of all representative organizations of the civil society led by their representatives including Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, Extra Assistant Commissioner Tanveer ul Islam, Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry, local President DBA Kamran Tariq Chaudhry Advocate Secretary General District Bar Association, Fàzal e Raziq Advocate, President his own faction of Markazi Annjuman-e-Tajran, President District Non Gazetted technical employees organization Qaiser Shiraaz Kazmi, senior journalists, lawyers and members of the business fraternity.

Protest rallies and processions, besides public congregations in all small and major towns including district and tehsil headquarters were the hallmark of the Black Day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir state i-e Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to reiterate complete dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In IIOJK, the Day was also marked by protests, strikes and anti-India demonstrations in various parts of the occupied state despite restrictions in response to the call given by the caged Kashmiri leaders besides other leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference comprising the freedom-loving Kashmiri political and other public representative parties.

The nationwide Black Day call given by the Pakistan government was also given by AJK government at both sides of the LoC to observe the day in the liberated territory besides across Pakistan and remaining parts of the world where Pakistanis and Kashmiris were residing in.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing also organized an event to observe the Kashmir Black Day as 76 years ago, on 27 October 1947, India without any legal justification, forcibly took control of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, India has continued to blatantly deny the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination as stipulated by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

During the event, the special messages from the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read, underlining Pakistan’s continued political, moral and diplomatic commitment and support to the Kashmir cause. Qian Feng, a distinguished Chinese scholar and expert on South Asia, also spoke.

At the event, Deputy Head of Mission, Bilal Mahmood Choudhary said that Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who had endured immense suffering under the Indian illegal Occupation of Jammu & Kashmir over the last seven decades.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the just cause of the Kashmiri people and called for an immediate end to the human rights violations in IIOJK. The DHM also called upon the international community to play its rightful role in a peaceful and lasting resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Embassy had also arranged a photo exhibition on this occasion depicting Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul, Afghanistan marked the Kashmir Black Day and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in resisting the illegal Indian occupation.

Special messages of the president, prime minister and foreign minister were also read out.

A documentary on the brutalities, committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK was also run on the occasion.

In his remarks, Head of Mission, Ambassador Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani reiterated unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.