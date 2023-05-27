Kashmiri youth found dead in Wazirbagh area of IIOJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: May 27 (APP):A 25-year-old Kashmiri was found dead in Wazirbagh area of Anantnag district in south part of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said a report reaching here from across the line of control on Saturday.

Local residents spotted the body and promptly alerted his parents after quick search.

The deceased has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Allie, 25, son of Ghulam Nabi Allie, a resident of Shaksaz Mohalla, Kadipora in Anantnag.

The cause of death could not immediately be ascertained but it is firmly believed by the locals that the ill-fated Kashmiri youth was martyred by the armed Indian occupational forces during their fake encounters and search operations against the freedom monger population of the Muslim-majority Indian occupied Kashmir valley targeting the innocent Kashmiri youths, the report added.

AHR.