Kashmiri diaspora should held India accountable at FATF, global fora: Wani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani on Friday said the Kashmiri diaspora should use all international forums including Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to hold India accountable for its state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK.

The KIIR chair in his exclusive talk with APP in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day said it was necessary for the Kashmiri diaspora abroad to use all relevant platforms to educate the world community on Indian atrocities and dark measures including denial of fundamental, education and economic rights to the innocent Kashmiris of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Wani said this Kashmir Solidarity Day was unique in a sense that the President of Pakistan would inaugurate the memento highlight the struggle of valiant Kashmiri freedom fighters and heroes of Kashmir Freedom Struggle in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It would also include mentions of Pakistanis as well who rendered services to the cause of Kashmir freedom movement, he added.

He said the valiant Kashmiris were bravely fighting the Indian occupation for the past seven and a half decades.

Wani highlighted that the measures taken by Indian government in IIOJK after the August 5, 2019 step were horrendous. “India is aggressively implementing its clandestine designs in IIOJK including so-called search operations, encounters, demolition of properties, media black out and detentions of human rights and political activists.”

He added that all human rights defenders and political activists were put behind the bars to suppress all efforts to support the just right of liberation of the occupied valley.

Women persecution, torture, abuse and maiming was unprecedentedly increased in the IIOJK after the revocation of the special status of the occupied valley, he said.

Despite all these brutalities and machinations by Modi regime, the people of Kashmir were firmly and courageously fighting back the Indian occupation in IIOJK, he added.

The support of Pakistan and its people as per the solemn pledge of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to support and fight for Kashmir at all costs was revitalised and ensured throughout the struggle, he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the United Nations to stop India’s Hindutva based hegemonic ambitions and saffronisation of the entire region.

He concluded that the world community was bound to ensure justice for the people of Kashmir and force India to stop its aggression and give Kashmiris their just right to plebiscite for self-determination.