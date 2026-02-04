Kashmir Solidarity Day symbolises unwavering commitment to Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination: NA Speaker

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP): National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday stated that the Kashmir issue remains one of the fundamental disputes stemming from the incomplete promises of the partition of the subcontinent.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he emphasized that a just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions is indispensable. He further stated that sustainable peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without granting the Kashmiri people their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

The Speaker said that the Parliament and the people of Pakistan reaffirm their complete political, moral, and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He noted that for several decades, the Kashmiri people have been facing atrocities, human rights violations, and oppression by the Indian occupying forces, adding that the silence of the international conscience over these grave violations is deeply concerning.

He urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to ensure effective implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions. He stated that all attempts to suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people have failed and their struggle for freedom cannot be subdued.

The Speaker termed the abrogation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government on August 5, 2019 as a violation of international laws. He stated that such unilateral actions pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability. He further condemned attempts to alter the demographic structure and erase the identity of the Kashmiri people, stating that such measures are unacceptable.

While Paying tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs and freedom fighters, the Speaker said that the struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom, dignity, and justice represents a bright chapter in history. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue highlighting the Kashmir issue at every international forum in a comprehensive and effective manner.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, in his message stated that Kashmir Solidarity Day serves as a reminder to the world that the Kashmiri people are not alone in their legitimate struggle. He emphasized that national unity, effective diplomatic strategy, and consistent advocacy are key to achieving a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.