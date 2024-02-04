Kashmir Solidarity Day about sending powerful message of support to resilient people of J&K struggle

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that Kashmir Solidarity Day serves as a reminder that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not alone in their struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

She was addressing a press conference along with senior Hurriyyat leaders Farooq Rehmani, Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Mehmood Ahmad Saghar.

THe SAPM emphasized the unwavering support of the people of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora, and the global community for their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.

She described the people of Jammu and Kashmir as a barrier against Modi’s attempts to create an Akhand Bharat. She characterized the Hindutva regime of India and the Zionist regime of Israel as significant threats to world peace.

She asserted that both Modi and Netanyahu were in a race, with Modi pursuing a brutal genocide in Kashmir and Netanyahu in Palestine.

Expressing deep concern over the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Mushaal said that the authentic political leadership were unjustly incarcerated under various pretexts.

She lamented the Indian government’s ban on representative political parties that voice the aspirations of the people in IIOJK. She expressed her fear that her husband Mohammad Yasin Malik, a prominent figure in the political landscape of IIOJK, might be unfairly targeted and made a scapegoat for Modi’s electoral triumph.

She asserted that India was actively altering the demographics of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by indiscriminately granting Kashmiri domiciles to non-Kashmiris.

She emphasized that the move by India was aimed at influencing any potential future plebiscite as outlined in the United Nations resolutions. She highlighted the historical stance of the people of IIOJK in boycotting farce elections in the region.

She cautioned that any potential increase in turnout during the upcoming September elections could be attributed to the illegal settlements and the illegal issuance of Kashmiri domiciles to non-Kashmiris.

Mushaal expressed concern about the eradication of Muslim heritage under the auspices of the Modi government. She said that the inauguration of the Ram Mandir by Modi at the site where the historic Babri Masjid once stood was seen by RSS and extremist Hindus as a triumph for Hindutva.

The SAPM asserted that India was involved in acts of terrorism within Pakistan. The available evidence regarding recent targeted killings in Pakistan consistently points towards Indian involvement, she added.

She further said that RSS had established a transnational terror network, actively conducting operations in various countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. She urged the international community to intervene and make concerted efforts to curb the expansion of the RSS terror network.

Mushaal mentioned the establishment of the Kashmir Consultative Committee under her leadership, aimed at formulating recommendations on Kashmir issue for the upcoming administration’s consideration. She also highlighted her collaboration with the Higher Education Commission to establish Kashmir cells in universities throughout Pakistan and AJK.

She also highlighted the creation of district-level Kashmir committees, designed to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue at the grassroots level.