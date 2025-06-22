Kashmir issue primary source of conflict in SA: DPM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday said the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the primary source of conflict in South Asia and a nuclear flash point.

While making a statement at the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, he said, “There is an urgent need for renewed and concerted efforts under the UN auspices to secure a just, lasting, and peaceful resolution of the dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

?“We urge the OIC to once again condemn Indian aggression, implement the OIC Action Plan on Jammu and Kashmir, and support a just resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” he added.

He said, “This meeting is taking place at a crucial time, and against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah. “

“As I speak, millions continue to be subjected to unprecedented suffering in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Several OIC Member States are witnessing blatant armed aggression,” he added.

He said, “Long unresolved conflicts and situations of foreign occupation – from Palestine to Jammu & Kashmir – continue to simmer. Islamophobia, discrimination, and negative stereotyping of Muslims are on the rise.”

He said ?Pakistan remained deeply concerned at the escalating tensions, deepening instability, and humanitarian crises across the Middle East.

“What underpins many of these situations is the continued impunity with which Israel is undermining peace and stability of the broader region,” he added.

He said ?Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians continued unabated, with over 55,000 Palestinians – mainly women and children – martyred and even a larger number injured in Gaza alone.

“Millions remain displaced, and entire communities and neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble. Life-saving and humanitarian aid is being deliberately denied, along with targeting of the humanitarian workers. “

He recalled that ?Pakistan being a non-permanent member of the UNSC, co-sponsored a resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza earlier this month, which was unfortunately vetoed.

“?We demand an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, along with unfettered humanitarian access, and accountability for Israeli war crimes. Lasting peace in the region cannot be achieved without allowing Palestinians their inalienable right to self-determination for a viable, secure, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

He said ?Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, in violation of international law and the UN Charter. Israeli aggression poses a grave threat to regional and global peace and security.

?“Israeli aggression represents a dangerous escalation, and is a serious threat to peace and stability, not only of the region, but the wider world as well. We can all feel the reverberations of this instability,” he continued.

He said, “?As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, at Iran’s request, Pakistan fully supported convening an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council last week to discuss Israeli aggression against Iran. We expressed our full support and solidarity with Iran during the meeting.”

“?We fully support Iran’s inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, in response to the blatant and unprovoked Israeli aggression,” he remarked adding, “?Our region recently witnessed another act of violation of the principles of the UN Charter in the form of unprovoked and unjustified military aggression by India against Pakistan. In response, we had no choice but to exercise our right to self-defense.”

He said, “We repulsed the outrageous Indian attack, downed 6 of their military Jet -fighter aircrafts, and inflicted heavy damage to several of India’s military installations. Unlike India’s cowardly attack on our civilians, Pakistan only targeted Indian military installations in response.”

?“Pakistan is taking all necessary steps to ensure regional stability. However, the provocative and inflammatory statements being made by the Indian leadership, as well as India’s unilateral and illegal actions, especially its decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, represent an intent to further destabilize the region.”

He categorically stated that Pakistan will not allow India to stop water for our people and will treat as an act of war.

He said, “?Pakistan has made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Despite this, externally sponsored terrorism continues to inflict human as well as material losses to Pakistan.”

“Groups such as TTP and ISIL-K operate from our neighbouring territory, with support from foreign hostile agencies, launching cross-border attacks against our people. These attacks are not isolated, but part of a systematic campaign of state-enabled terrorism.”

He said ?Afghanistan remained critical to regional peace. “Pakistan seeks continued humanitarian support for the Afghan people, unfreezing of assets, and regional connectivity to restore stability. We remain actively engaged with the Afghan Interim Government diplomatically and have recently upgraded our diplomatic Mission in Kabul to Ambassadorial level.”

He urged the Afghan Interim Government to fulfill its commitments on counterterrorism and human rights, particularly respect for the rights of women and girls.