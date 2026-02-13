Kashmir House book launch slams India’s human rights violations, demands UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The National Book Foundation (NBF) and Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) on Friday unveiled book “Universal Declaration of Human Rights & Kashmir” by Muhammad Yousaf Malik at a high profile ceremony in Kashmir House.

The ceremony was attended by AJK Minister for Kashmir Cause, Arts and Languages Nabila Ayub Khan as chief guest and dignitaries including NBF Managing Director Dr. Kamran Jhangir, former AJK President Masood Khan, PM AJK Advisor Farzana Yaqoob, KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani, and APHC Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safee as guests of honour.

Speakers condemned India’s alleged atrocities, urged enforcement of UN self determination resolutions, and warned of regional risks amid nuclear tensions.

High-profile dignitaries, human rights activists, civil administrators, educationists, civil society members, students, and media participated with zeal.

Chief guest Nabila Ayub Khan spotlighted women’s anguish under Indian rule, calling the book “vital ammunition for UN aligned global advocacy.”

APHC Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safee branded it a “beacon against oppression,” rallying for unified resistance to uphold international pledges and end silence on the Kashmiri plight.

KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani decried state suppression, demanding Indo-Pak dialogue inclusive of Kashmiris per UN Security Council edicts.

Author Muhammad Yousaf Malik presented pictorial evidence and statistical data on Indian forces’ violations of Universal Declaration of Human Rights articles, grounding the narrative in “irrefutable evidence” for UN-guided peace.

All speakers hailed the work as a thunderous voice against “cruel behaviour,” insisting Kashmir’s UN-mandated resolution offers the only route to stability.

The formal book launch concluded the event, with participants appreciating the noble cause.