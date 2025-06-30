Kashmir Committee Chairman elevated to federal minister rank

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and Member of the National Assembly, has been accorded the status of Federal Minister.

A formal notification to this effect has been issued by the Cabinet Secretariat and received by the National Assembly Secretariat.

According to the notification, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, in his capacity as Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, has officially been accorded the status of a Federal Minister. The National Assembly Secretariat is currently undertaking all necessary formal procedures in this connection.

It is pertinent to mention that Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, as Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, has consistently raised a strong voice in support of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Conferring him the status of a Federal Minister is a commendable step that acknowledges his significant contributions toward the resolution of the Kashmir issue. This step will further strengthen parliamentary efforts on this critical international issue.