Kashmir Black Day observed at Pakistan’s missions worldwide

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The embassies and high commissions of Pakistan across the world observed Kashmir Black Day on Friday to condemn illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India and reiterate a resolve to keep supporting the oppressed Kashmiri people.

In this connection, the Pakistani diplomatic missions held a variety of events including seminars and photo exhibitions attended by notables from the respective countries, members of the Pakistani community as well as the Kashmiris living there.

The Kashmir Black Day is observed to commemorate the forcible landing of Indian troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947, which continues to forcibly and illegally occupy this territory ever since.

At the ceremonies, the Pakistani envoys read out the messages of the president, prime minister, and foreign minister of Pakistan their respective ceremonies.

At a ceremony organized by the Pakistan embassy in Malaysia, former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Muhammad in his video message said that India was attempting to change the demographic composition of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by settling non-Muslim outsiders in the Muslim majority areas in the same way as the Israeli settlers who forcefully evicted Palestinians from their homes in the land grab activities sanctioned by the Tel Aviv regime.

Dr Mahatir, in his video message played at an event organized by the Pakistan High Commission in Malaysia to mark Kashmir Black Day 2023, said India’s revocation of Jammu & Kashmir’s autonomy unilaterally four years ago saw the deployment of hundreds of thousands of soldiers into the illegally occupied territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

At another ceremony organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar highlighted the continuous atrocities being committed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and expressed Pakistan’s full support for the Kashmir cause.

Earlier in the day, the members of the Pakistani community and Kashmiri diaspora, with banners and placards in hands, held a protest in front of the Indian Embassy in Tokyo to observe the Kashmir Black Day and highlighted the gross human rights violations in IIOJK by Indian security forces.

Similarly, the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom also observed the Jammu and Kashmir Black Day to commemorate a somber milestone in the history of the region.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Dr Mohammad Faisal, in his remarks, underscored the significance of Jammu and Kashmir Black Day, marking the day when India, 76 years ago, violated international law and morality by deploying its troops in Srinagar, based on a fraudulent instrument of accession.He brought attention to the ongoing oppression of innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian occupation forces.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, Belgium also observed Kashmir Black Day 2023, and organized a seminar to highlight the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian security forces on people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A video highlighting the significance of Kashmir Black Day and the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian security forces was screened at the start followed by the speeches of Shaista Safi and Muzammil Ayub Thakur.

Both speakers shared their stories of exile, agony and mental torment. They shared with the audiences the firsthand narration and testimonies of the victims of the brutal Indian occupation regime in the IIOJK.

In a similar event, High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, in his remarks, reiterated the message of the leadership of Pakistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for self-determination.

He emphasized the need for the international community and organizations to play their role in stopping the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul, Afghanistan also marked the Kashmir Black Day and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in resisting the illegal Indian occupation.

A documentary on the brutalities, committed by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was also run on the occasion.

In his remarks, Head of Mission, Ambassador Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani reiterated unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.