Kashmir: an integral part of Pakistan, says Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Feb 05 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the Indian Illegally Occupies Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was an integral part of Pakistan and it would soon be included in the map of the country.

It was need of the hour to shake the global conscience on serious human rights’ abuses in IIOJK, she added.

She expressed these views while addressing a seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Lahore Press Club here.

Dr Firdous said the world community should save humanity from the fascist Modi-led regime which had turned Kashmir into the world’s largest prison. She called upon the United Nations and the world human rights organizations to raise voice on behalf of widows, victims of rape,

families of those who had been disappeared and killed and pressurize India to end brutality and oppression besides giving ‘right of self-determination’ to the people of Kashmir.

She said that despite decades of Indian oppression, the residents of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continued their struggle, and India could not deprive the Kashmiris of their right and justified demand for freedom with state-sponsored terrorism and torture.

The SACM said that the Pakistani government would continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiris on every forum, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled the promise made to the people of Kashmir and raised the voice of Kashmiris during his address to the General Assembly.

Dr Firdous said that thousands of innocent Kashmiris had been killed in state-terrorism by India.

She said Indian oppression had orphaned 107,813 children while 22,924 women have become windows, adding that 11,234 women have become a victim of gang rape.

Despite all this, the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people for their struggle for independence was still active and alive, concluded the SACM.