Kashmir acutely dangerous flash point, world’s most militarized zone: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar Thursday said that Kashmir was the world’s longest running conflict, acutely dangerous flash point and one of the most militarized zones in the world.

Addressing webinar on human rights situation in IIOJK, the high commissioner said that since Ghasbana Qabza of Kashmir by Indian forces, the Indian government and its agencies had not given any respite in oppressing and torturing the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that the resilient and brave people of IIOJK had stood up to the Indian atrocities and even after a long torturous period of 72 years, the Kashmiris were still fighting for their right of self-determination.

The high commissioner said that Indian authorities and media had tried to portray this self-determination fight as terrorism, which was outrageous. Kashmiris were assured of their right to self-determination by the highest body in the world that is United National Security Council (UNSC), he added.

He underlined that the Hindutva ideology was a serious threat to the regional peace and security and minorities in India were no longer safe.

The high commissioner reiterated that the government of Pakistan and its people were fully committed to the Kashmir cause and the world was gradually recognizing the extremist nature of the Modi government and the continued oppression against Kashmiris in IIOJK.

“Kashmiris are resilient nation who have been under an uninterrupted military siege for the last one-year and Pakistan calls upon UN to implement its resolutions with regards to Jammu and Kashmir’ he concluded.

Prominent Canada based human rights advocates including Dr. Zafar Bangash, Karen Rodman, Fareed Khan, Dr. Fozia Alvi, Dr. Shabana Haider and Farhan Mujahid Chak also participated in the webinar.

They highlighted several aspects of the human rights situation in IIOJK.