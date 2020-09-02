Karachi’s worst situation due to Sindh govt’s incompetency, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Wednesday criticized that Karachi city was suffering the miseries of accumulated waters and choked sewerage lines after the spell of torrential rains caused urban flooding in many areas adjacent to nullahs which has exposed the Sindh government’s incompetency, who had failed to deliver.

Talking to a private news channel , he said heavy rainfall in Karachi has exposed the performance of Karachi’s civic authorities and the Sindh government as they miserably failed to provide relief to the citizens.

Mafias are operating in the city and that there is no rule of law in the province, adding, the entire government machinery is involved in Karachi’s deteriorating situation.

He said that the Sindh government has taken funds from the centre however the situation on the ground remains miserable.

“If you look at hospitals, roads, sewerage system, law and order situation and schools in Sindh, the condition is terrible,” he added.

He said that the people of Quaid’s city are being tested after heavy rains and sympathies of entire nation are with them.

The federal minister further said that all possible assistance is being provided to the provincial government without any political bias.

He further mentioned that i have done the work in my constituency to clean nullahs early before monsoon spells and there is no sign of urban flooding in my area while PPP in Sindh has shown the worst governance and ill planning in these 12 years.

Nullah Leh was cleared from start to end to avert floods and dumpers of solid waste and silt were removed from the Nullah to save the low-lying areas from the flood, he mentioned.

The Minister informed that maximum available resources were utilized. A number of shovels including of Bahria Town were used to clean Nullah Leh and save the city from the flood devastation.

Imran Khan’s government is stands with flood-affected people of Sindh and will not leave them alone in this difficult time.

Replying to a question about his book, he made it clear that the facts written in the book was totally based on

reality.