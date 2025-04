- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):The consumers of K-Electric are likely to get Rs 6.62 per unit relief in electricity bills under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for February.

KE submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for reduction in the power tariff for the said period.

The regulatory would hold public hearing into the petition on April 16. If approved, the consumers would get a relief of over Rs6.66 billion.\395