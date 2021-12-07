Kamyab Jawan Sports trials held at Diamond Cricket Ground

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars has conducted sports trials of young talented players from Battagram at Diamond Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.

Trials were conducted under the supervision of former test cricketers Aqib Javed and Rashid Latif while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar also participated at the event as a chief guest.

Talking to Media, he said, “Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive is a landmark project and a large number of people have participated in the sports drive which is appreciable.”

He said Atif Rana and Lahore Qalandars have extensive experience in talent hunting which would help bring out talented cricketers from their experiences.

Usman Dar said Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise contributed much to the cricket in terms of addition of talented players in the national squad.

“If Lahore Qalandars did not get Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, Pakistan would have lost the two talented fast bowlers,” he added.

The event is aimed to prepare young talented cricketers for Pakistan in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars.

Dar said that in collaboration with all provinces and sports federations across the country Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive intended to take the initiative forward at the grass roots level.

“There are 50 million young people between the ages of 15 and 29 in Pakistan,” Usman Dar said adding that 10 million talented players would be brought to the fore through Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

“I will make a list of talented players and would submit it to Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Usman Dar said.

In order to target the next Olympics, the nation had to do development work and provoke passion within an 11-year-old child, Usman Dar said.

He further mentioned that an attempt was being made to take the services of various sports legends in the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

The owner of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana said on the occasion that Lahore Qalandars could not lag behind when it comes to promoting sports in the country.

He said Lahore Qalandars and Usman Dar have the same goal of bringing talent to the fore in cricket.

Atif Rana said Lahore Qalandars has planned to launch talent hunt through the talented players from backward areas of the country.

Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed said that he and Atif Rana conducted trials of 500,000 youth across the country.

“Every child has the right to study for five days and play for two days”, he remarked.

The Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive would bring out talented players not only in cricket but also in other sports, he underlined.