Kamyab Jawan Programme to create 1mln jobs : Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday affirmed that government would create at least one million jobs through successful implementation of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He made these remarks while briefing Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar about progress on the projects taken under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The meeting was informed that training courses would commence after reopening of educational institutes in the country to impart various skills, said a news release issued by Usman Dar’s office.

Asad assured Usman that government would provide necessary financial support to Kamyab Jawan Proramme as youth was a national asset and their role in economic revival would be helpful.

“The prime minister is keen to make youth an important stakeholder in country’s development,” Dar said. He said youth, who had received loans under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), had already started different businesses.

The meeting also discussed the plan regarding assigning more responsibilities to the volunteers of Tigers Force.

“Tigers Force will be given various roles and duties through an effective e-governance system”, said Usman Dar.